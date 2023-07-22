Durand Cup Trophies unveiled in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, July 22: Three magnificent and prestigious Durand Cup Trophies were unveiled in a grand ceremony held at Bodofa Cultural complex in Kokrajhar today.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey attended the event as Chief Guest and unveiled the trophy in the presence of BTR chief executive member Promod Boro, Cabinet Ministers -Nandita Gorlosa, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Chief of Staff, Gajraj Corps Maj General Dinesh Hooda, Vice Chairman Durand Organising Committee Major General M Mahendroo, General Officer Commanding Red Horns Division Maj General S Murugesan, among others.

The championship will kick-off on August 3 and will be held in three venues- Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. The Guwahati leg will begin on August 4 while the matches at Kokrajhar will kick off on August 5. Total nine matches including one Quarter Final Match will be played at Kokrajhar. This year the Durand Cup will have 24 teams including all 12 Indian Super League (ISL) teams and Service teams from Bangladesh and Nepal.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Kalyan Chaubey complimented the BTC for making exceptional progress in promotion of sports in recent times with the young athletes representing Indian teams across disciplines. In this context the staging of such premiere national tournaments, gives a further boost, to the region's young and talented footballers, as they get an opportunity to see their favourite teams and stars play in front of them.

The 132nd Edition of the Durand Cup football tournament, organized by the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services, is the only Cup tournament in the country which pits Service Teams along with the top teams from different divisions of Indian football.

The three Trophies unique to the tournament are, the Durand Cup (a rolling Trophy and the original prize), the Shimla Trophy (also a rolling trophy, first given by the resident of Shimla in 1904) and the President's Cup (for permanent keep and first presented by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India's first President, in 1956).