Durand Cup in Kokrajhar: An achievement or embarrassment?

Guwahati, Aug 8: The grand opening ceremony of the most anticipated 132nd edition of the prestigious Durand Cup took place at the SAI (STC) Stadium in Kokrajhar, Assam, on August 5. The gala event was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest along with other prominent figures like Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTR's CEM Pramod Boro and many other civil, defence dignitaries. Amid the display of cultural performances and military showcases, a fly-past by Sukhoi-30 MKI Aircraft and M-17 helicopters were the main highlights of the event.

However, the celebratory atmosphere turned sour when a large crowd forcefully tried to enter the stadium and subsequently security personnel had to lathicharge at the people, a video of which was widely circulated on social media. It was reported that the security measures in place lacked discipline and organisation, allowing an excess of people to enter the stadium without tickets. With a seating capacity of around 12,000 spectators, the stadium was unable to contain the swelling crowd, which led to such chaotic scenes.









When this correspondent reached out to a local spectator Dr Biswajit Singha, who attended the match with his family, he shared his horrific experience while trying to enter the premises. He said, "Despite possessing valid tickets, we were denied entry by the guards at first, citing the need to manage the influx of unauthorised attendees. Then after some time a CRPF personnel came and we were allowed inside. Unfortunately, at that same time the situation escalated as a surge of people attempted to gain entry through the same gate, prompting security personnel to resort to force." According to him, his wife and his child were lucky enough that they didn't get injured severely. This unexpected incident happened because of the complete mismanagement of the event by the organisers, he added.

Furthermore, when Dr Biswajit was asked if there was any gate closing time, he answered that it was nowhere mentioned in the tickets and not even the guards told them anything about it. He also said, "Many people without having a ticket entered the stadium. Some did it by just crossing the walls and barricades. Whereas, ee were not allowed to enter initially even after possessing valid tickets."

The incident has ignited debates over the level of mismanagement by the event organisers. Some individuals said that despite a brief period of chaos, the event itself proceeded smoothly, attributing the disorder to overcrowding and heightened security protocols due to the presence of VIPs. While some criticize the lack of a proper system for crowd management and question the reputation of the authorities and organisers in maintaining discipline. While opinions are divided, it remains evident that a more strict and organised approach in crowd control should have been in place to prevent this embarrassment.

Moreover, this unfortunate incident has cast a shadow over what should have been a moment of immense pride for the Bodoland region and also for Assam as well. As Assam aspires to become a sports hub at a national stage, there are lessons to be learned from this incident. The historic hosting of the Durand Cup was intended to showcase the state's capabilities in organising such prestigious events anywhere in the state. Instead, the event's mismanagement has now raised questions about accountability. Who will take the responsibility for this, the Army, The Bodoland Territorial Region's administration or the Assam government?