Durand Cup 2025 kicks off in Kokrajhar; Sunil Chhetri praises ground quality, crowd

Kokrajhar, July 27: The iconic Durand Cup kicked off in Kokrajhar on Sunday, with debutants Indo-Tibetan Border Police Football Team edging past 10-man Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC 2–1 in the Group D opener at the SAI Stadium.

Kokrajhar is one of three cities in the Northeast hosting the 134th edition of the tournament this year, alongside Shillong and Imphal.

Organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Kokrajhar leg of the tournament will feature six league matches and one quarterfinal, scheduled to be played on August 16.

Speaking at the inaugural session at SAI Stadium, BTC chief Pramod Boro expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for bringing the tournament back to Kokrajhar for a third consecutive year.

"Three years ago, when the Army first approached us about organising the tournament in the Bodoland Territorial Region, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it would be wonderful for the region. This is the third year in a row that the Durand Cup is being held here. I believe such tournaments will inspire the region’s youth to lead the nation," Boro told reporters.

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri was among the star attractions at the opening ceremony. Visibly delighted by the pitch conditions and crowd turnout, the former India skipper praised the organisers.

"I wasn’t expecting such a fantastic crowd. The quality of the ground—I’m really happy. Congratulations to all the organisers," he said.

Earlier in the day, the opening ceremony dazzled spectators with an aerial display that included paragliding stunts, helicopter fly-pasts, and fighter jet routines.

While Group D and E fixtures have begun in Kokrajhar and Shillong, respectively, Imphal is set to host its first match of the tournament on July 30.