Dumper claims 1 on NH-37 in Jorhat; 4 fatalities reported in June alone

Jorhat, June 22: Speeding dumpers have become a growing menace on the Jorhat stretch of National Highway 37, leading to a series of tragic accidents. In the month of June alone, four fatalities have been recorded, with several others left permanently disabled.

On Saturday, one individual, identified as Raja Ali, lost his life when his four-wheeler collided with a speeding dumper on the highway. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Lahdoigarh police outpost in Jorhat.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Feroz Ali, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) at the time of filing this report.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are working to locate the dumper involved. Once recovered, the vehicle is expected to be taken into custody for further examination.

Rising concerns over the spate of accidents have sparked fear and frustration among local residents. Dhruba Baruah, a local citizen, pointed to speeding as a key factor behind the recurring tragedies.

“There is a safety concern, which is why the government has fixed speed limits for vehicles on the roads. Exceeding those limits has too often resulted in tragedy,” Baruah told The Assam Tribune.

Road accidents have been reported across various places in the state during the year.

On April 22, an accident took place in Hojai on the national Highway at Lalmati near Doboka where a four-wheeler coming to Guwahati was hit by a bus going from Diphu to Nagaon.

Two women who sustained serious injuries succumbed on their way to the hospital. Five others were injured.

Another accident reported from Sonitpur is about a vehicle carrying 4 individuals which skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge, claiming two lives. The deceased were identified as Ranjit Sahani and Mithun Sahani. The remaining two individuals sustained injuries and were rescued by locals.

Another incident was reported from Teok in Jorhat where a vehicle carrying Bihu artistes met with an accident after the driver lost control of the vehicle; leading to 9 sustaining injuries.

The state government has taken measures to curb road accidents, including a crackdown during the year-end period. Between December 24, 2024, and January 15, 2025, Assam recorded 163 road accident fatalities, a 16.41% decrease compared to 195 deaths in the same period the previous year.

However, recent reports of road accidents also point to ongoing lapses in enforcement as well as public discipline.