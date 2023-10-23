Duliajan Oil Well Gas Leak: Police arrests 3 accused

Guwahati, Oct 23: In a significant development, police have taken three individuals into custody, along with a dumper owner, for their alleged involvement in the gas leak incident at oil well NHK-67 near Gazal Basti in Duliajan, which occurred on October 19.

The detained suspects accused of causing the fatal gas leak, have allegedly vandalized the well by tampering with the X-mas trees, a critical component of oil well safety.

The accused have been identified as Mithu Nayak, Sanjeev Munda, and Sanjit Munda, while the owner of the dumper allegedly involved in the incident, Saiful Ali, has also been arrested.

A search operation was initiated by Bhaskar Saikia, the officer-in-charge of the Duliajan police station, during the night of October 22.