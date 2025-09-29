Duliajan goalkeeper stars in India’s SAFF U-17 triumph, dedicates win to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Sept 29: On a tense Saturday evening in Colombo, as the SAFF Under-17 Championship final drifted towards penalties, all eyes were on a lanky teenager from Duliajan. And when the moment arrived, goalkeeper Manashjyoti Baruah did not flinch.

The 16-year-old dived left to deny Bangladesh’s Azam Khan, a save that tilted the shootout in India’s favour and eventually sealed their record seventh SAFF U-17 crown. For Manash, it was a night to remember.

“It’s great to save a penalty and help your side to win the final. I’m so happy,” he told The Assam Tribune after returning to India on Sunday.

India had been pushed hard by Bangladesh, with the regulation time ending 2-2. But in the shootout, the Blue Colts showed maturity far beyond their years. Dallalmuon Gangte, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, and Indra Rana Magar converted calmly before Shubham Poonia slotted home the decisive fourth. Bangladesh faltered under pressure – Ikramul Islam struck the bar, Manash produced his big save, and though Manik converted once, the damage was already done.

“When you arrive at a penalty shootout, the responsibility of the goalkeeper is huge. We had prepared for it with the coach, and I was ready. It feels great to contribute to the team’s win,” said Manash.

The youngster’s self-belief has soared after the performance. “This gives me confidence for bigger challenges. With the support staff guiding us, we are mentally prepared for tougher battles,” he added.

For Assam, it was a double delight. Alongside Manash, Sivasagar’s Rahan Ahmed also played his part in the campaign, scoring two goals in the tournament and starting in the final. A trainee at the AIFF FIFA Talent Academy in Bhubaneswar, Rahan has quietly built a reputation as a hard-working forward.

The two Assamese boys had also carried an emotional promise with them to Colombo. They dedicated their victory to their beloved icon, singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19. “I dedicate this victory in the name of Zubeen Garg,” Manash said, his voice heavy with emotion.

The celebrations, though, will be brief. India’s U-17 side now shift focus to the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in November in Ahmedabad. Before that, they are set to travel to China for a series of friendlies – another test in their journey.

For Manash, who joined the Reliance Foundation set-up in 2022, the dream is getting bigger. Now India’s first-choice goalkeeper in his age group, he looks up to Spaniard David de Gea, admiring the Manchester United veteran’s leadership, communication, and shot-stopping skills.

Manash was first spotted by Gumpe Rime during the Advance Football Coaching Camp held at Duliajan under the aegis of Oil India Limited in 2021.

From Duliajan to Colombo, the boy who once idolised goalkeepers is now scripting his own story.