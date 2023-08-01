85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Duliajan gas leak sparks panic among locals

By The Assam Tribune
Duliajan gas leak sparks panic among locals
Guwahati, August 1: Following a massive explosion sound on Tuesday, a severe gas leak in Assam's Duliajan caused panic among the locals.

According to the sources, a loud explosion was heard coming from gas pipeline established by Oil India Limited (OIL), which caused panic among the nearby inhabitants.

The possibility exists that the gas leak could at any time cause a major inferno. The people claimed that the government has not taken any measures to regulate the situation.

The Assam Tribune


