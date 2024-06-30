Dudhnoi gangrape: House of prime accused evicted for illegal encroachment

Goalpara, June 30: The house of the prime accused in the Dudhnoi gangrape case was evicted by the Assam government on Sunday for illegal encroachment on government land.

This comes a day after cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited the family of a youth, Hiranmoy Khakhlary, who lost his life during a scuffle with the prime accused, Dhan Talukdar, in May 2024.

The inhumane incident involving a local girl from Dudhnoi last month, followed by the merciless killing of a young man, has deeply distressed people across our state. Sharing in this sorrow and indignation, I visited the office of ABSU in Dudhnoi today, under the direction of… pic.twitter.com/4HCSFQUwiA — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) June 29, 2024

This morning, the house of Dhan Talukdar, along with three others, was evicted in the presence of Goalpara police and district administration.



Notably, two teenage girls were allegedly gang raped by three miscreants in the Dudhnoi area on May 3. After committing the crime, the miscreants left the girls on the roadside.

Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged a complaint at the police station, leading to the arrest of one main accused, Dhan Talukdar, while the other two miscreants managed to flee but were later apprehended by the police.

However, on May 5, 2024, a violent scuffle took place when a group associated with the Village Defence Party (VDP) tried to question Dhan Talukdar’s family at their residence, following which a clash ensued, resulting in injuries to six individuals, including Khakhlari, who sustained grievous injuries.

Following the incident, he was rushed to the hospital; however, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Guwahati.