Duck thief arrested in Bajali after setting vigilante's house on fire

Bajali, Feb 27: A tense situation unfolded in Bajali as a man, accused of stealing ducks from a local residence, took a shocking turn of revenge by setting a house ablaze.

The incident occurred when one Deep Baishya was caught in the act of stealing two ducks by an alert resident in the neighbourhood.

Infuriated by being caught red-handed, Baishya, apparently seeking revenge, targeted the residence of the vigilant individual who exposed his theft. The result was a devastating fire that not only consumed the targeted house but also spread to nearby homes, leaving two houses completely gutted.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot, following which the inferno was prevented from further spreading in the area.

Law enforcement swiftly moved into action, apprehending Baishya on charges of arson and theft.