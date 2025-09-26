DSU demands termination & action against Karbi Anglong headmaster for raping minor

Diphu, Sept 26: The Dimasa Students’ Union’s (DSU’s) Karbi Anglong District Committee has expressed profound concern over the molestation and sexual assault of a 12-year-old Dimasa schoolgirl at Howraghat in Karbi Anglong district.

The individual accused of this heinous act has been identified as Khorgesor Bora, a resident of Bokalia Adarsha village in Diphu sub-division who is the headmaster of the Jilangso LP School. The incident was unveiled when the victim disclosed her pregnancy to her parents, revealing that the sexual abuse by Bora had persisted over several months.

In response to this disturbing incident, the DSU has called for immediate and decisive action from the relevant administrative bodies and law enforcement agencies, demanding adherence to child and women protection laws. The organisation has also insisted on the prompt termination of the accused from his post.

The DSU emphasised that mere condemnation of such actions is insufficient without tangible evidence of administrative commitment to the protection of children. Furthermore, the DSU has reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring student safety and has urged upon the community to remain vigilant and collaborate with the authorities in combating such offences.