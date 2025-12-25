Drying Dorabeel–Kulsi channel raises alarm for dolphin survival in Kukurmara

Amingaon, Dec 25: The channel that connects Dorabeel wetland and Kulsi river in Kukurmara has almost been dried up posing a serious threat to the survival of Gangetic river dolphins.

The water flow velocity of the 700-meter-long channel has been dwindled and migration of fish to the Kulsi river has stopped. In a recent visit to the site, this correspondent found that the channel is in a sorry state with dying flow. It is pertinent to note that this confluence sees the presence of dolphins owing to adequate food availability throughout the year. The aquatic mammals find it easy to catch fish in the confluence as the fish moving from the wetland get disoriented due to two counter currents. Significantly, this spot (Janarmukh) witnesses footfall of tourists throughout the year due to presence of the playful mammal.

During rainy season, the depth of the channel is up to four meters which reduced to two meters during lean season. But now, it is almost defunct, raising serious concern over the migration of fish to the habitat of dolphins. Abundant fishes, including small fish species from the wetland, which is home to 74 fish species, migrate to the Kulsi river.

“This channel plays seminal role for the conservation of dolphin. Sans this channel, food crisis in the habitat of dolphin is sure to hit,” M M Goswami, former professor of Gauhati University warned.

Terming the channel as lifeline for the national and State aquatic animal, Goswami said water must be allowed to flow uninterrupted through this channel. Both allochthonouns and autochthonous sedimentation are detrimental to the channel and wetland. Referring to this channel, connecting Kulsi river and Dorabeel wetland, Goswami stated “This channel is prone to allochthonous sedimentation. So, it must not be allowed to come under such sedimentation.”

It is worthwhile to note that a scientific study was done on four wetlands, including Dorabeel for the first time in 1977 to 1980 under a project sponsored by North Eastern Council, the coordinator of which was Professor Dr S C Dey. Dr MM Goswami and late Bupen Lahaon were also the members of the team.

Speaking on the importance of the channel, Dr Goswami said the river dolphins were available in and around the confluence for over four decades due to the abundant fish migration from the wetland to the confluence. So, fate of dolphin is inextricably linked with the well-being of the channel and the wetland. Since fish breeding takes place at the wetland, so, its connecting channels should in good state for movement of fish.

Manasjyoti Kalita, a prominent social activist, has urged all to join hands to save the channel.

“Protection and conservation of natural resources should be our top priorities. Economic benefits have accrued to the locals from dolphin-centric tourism. The human activities detrimental to nature have adversely affected the prospects of tourism here,” Kalita said.

Meanwhile, the local residents said that this confluence was once happy-hunting spot for the mammal. But now, dolphin cannot be sighted even for once in a day as migration of fish from the wetland has almost stopped.

The locals also alleged that the channel has been blocked with earth to felicitate the free movement of earth-laden vehicles for three months, which is a contributory factor of accumulation of sediments.

“There are some unscrupulous traders who block the channel during lean season for easy movement of dumpers and earth movers in defiance of environmental laws,” they alleged, adding, it is an alarming trend which can nullify the effort of conservation of dolphins.

“What we want is sustainable practice where the channel remains unaffected for unhindered migration of fishes throughout the year,” a section of environmentally conscious residents in the locality alleged.