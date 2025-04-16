Drunken son kills father by setting him on fire in Hojai

Hojai, April 16: A man was arrested in Kaki, Hojai district, for allegedly murdering his elderly father by setting him on fire on Tuesday night.

The man, identified as Rajkumar Champia, was later arrested by Kaki Police at around 3 am on Wednesday.

Following the incident, Rajkumar's wife told the press that he had returned home in an inebriated condition and had started physically abusing his father Charjon Champia.

"My husband hit my father-in-law so severely that he lost consciousness and fainted. He crushed his limbs and then set him on fire," she said.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, the elderly man succumbed to his injuries and died.

When asked about the reason for the abuse, Rajkumar's wife explained that he had reprimanded Rajkumar's son from a previous marriage for stealing.

"My husband's son from his first marriage had stolen something, and it was because of this that my father-in-law had reprimanded him," Rajkumar’s wife said.

She added that after the incident, Rajkumar returned home in a drunken state on Tuesday evening and physically assaulted the elderly man.

She further mentioned that when she tried to intervene and stop the fight, Rajkumar threatened to kill her as well.

Following the incident, the Kaki police arrested Rajkumar, and an investigation is ongoing.