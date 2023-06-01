Drunken man falls into well in Guwahati, rescued after 3 hrs

Guwahati, June 1: A man who was allegedly in an inebriated state fell into a deep well in Narayanpur area of Guwahati on Wednesday night.

The victim was trapped inside the well for three long hours before a few locals discovered him and immediately called the police.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the police reached the spot and rescued the victim.

The man has been identified as Rintu Baruah. It is learned that he lost control and fell into the well as he was in a drunken state.