Drunk youths create ruckus at guest house in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 26: A tensed situation prevailed at an Air BNB guest house in Guwahati during the wee hours of Tuesday after a group of drunk youths created a ruckus.

The incident took place in Guwahati’s Lakhinagar area, where the youths made a commotion till midnight, which disturbed the locals in the area.

The environment turned more chaotic after the youths violated guest house rules by exceeding the occupancy limit.

Following the commotion, Dispur police reached the spot to investigate the matter.

However, the people of that neighbourhood expressed dissatisfaction as the police did not take appropriate steps regarding the situation, following which they blocked the police vehicle as an act of protest and asked them to verify the issue with proper insight.