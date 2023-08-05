Drunk man attacks wife, 3 others with machete in Golaghat

Guwahati, Aug 5: In a sensational incident a husband tried to kill his wife and mother-in-law and two members of the family in Golaghat on Friday.

The horrific incident took place in Kamarbandha Bamun village of Golaghat due to a family dispute.

The accused identified as Mahendra Saikia forcibly entered his mother-in-law's house under the influence of alcohol and allegedly attempted to attack his wife Bharti Saikia, mother-in-law and two other family members with a machete.

Following the incident the victims received grievous injuries and were immediately admitted to Golaghat Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile upon receiving information police reached the spot and took the accused into custody.