Drugs worth Rs 718 cr seized in 2023: Assam Police

Guwahati, Dec 7: Assam Police have been making their continuous efforts to curb drug abuse in the state with the war on drugs drive.

According to a release by the state police, illicit drugs worth Rs. 718 crore have been seized till December 7 this year.

The seized drugs include 164kg of heroin, 35,07,119 meth tablets, 162kg of opium, ganja weighing 29,114 kg and 5,85,492 bottles of cough syrup.

The police further informed that around 4,719 drug peddlers have been arrested so far this year.

It may be mentioned that in 2022, drugs worth Rs. 250 crore were seized in Guwahati. The seized items included 12 kg of heroin, 13kg of methamphetamine, 4kg of Manipuri ganja and 10 lakh yaba tablets.