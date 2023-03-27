Drugs worth Rs 30 cr seized in Karimganj, 3 held

Karimganj,March 27: In a major crackdown, contraband drugs worth Rs 30 crores were seized and three smugglers have been arrested in connection to the seizure in Karimganj district.

Based on specific inputs, a team of the Police led by SP Partha Protim Das launched massive search operations on Sunday night at Bypass area of Assam - Tripura national highway in Karimganj. Around 2.90 kgs of heroine and 80 thousands Yaba tablets were seized from the possession of three drug peddlers during the operations.

According to report, the police recovered eighty thousand Yaba tablets and 220 packets of suspected heroin from an oil tank of a ten-wheeler (TR 02D /1691) from Mizoram in the Karimganj bypass area.

The seized heroin weighs around three kg, and the owner of the drugs Ubaidullah, driver of the truck, Shafiq Mia, and handyman Ramnath Goyala, were arrested. The house of the drug owner, Ubaidullah, was also raided in Udaipur, Tripura, and the police found a large quantity of drugs.

The arrested persons have been produced before the court, and the police are continuing their investigation to uncover more information about the illegal drug trade.

Earlier on March 9, the Karimganj Police made a major drug bust and apprehended three alleged drug peddlers in the district, seizing drugs worth Rs 10 crore from them. The operation was also led by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das, who intercepted a vehicle with registration number AS 10 F 5299. Upon searching, the police team found 100 soap boxes containing the drugs coming from Mizoram and arrested the three peddlers identified as Kabir Ahmed, Altaf Uddin, and Abdul Qadir. The drugs weighed around 1.27 kilograms, as per the police. The suspects are currently being interrogated for further details.