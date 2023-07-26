Drugs worth Rs. 2.5 Cr seized in Nagaon, 3 held

Guwahati, Jul 26: As the war against drugs continues in Assam, Nagaon police on Tuesday seized huge amount of drugs worth Rs. 2.5 crore and arrested 3 persons in connection to the matter.

Acting on a tip off, a Special Operation Group of Nagaon district police led by the Additional Superintendent of Police conducted an operation at Dhing Gate area, Nabin Nagar, in Nagaon town.

The three arrestees have been identified as Amir Hussain, Afraz Hussain, and Anowara Begum.

Further investigation over the matter is underway.

#AssamAgainstDrugs@nagaonpolice seized 1531 Codeine bottles (100 ml) and 39252 Nitrozapam based tablets from a residence located at Nabin Nagar in Dhing Gate, Haibargaon. Also apprehended three accused.



Good job @assampolice. @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/WbHGDgR1KL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 25, 2023



