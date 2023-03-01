Drugs worth Rs 14 crore seized in Cachar, two arrested

Cachar, March 1: As war against drugs in Assam continues, Cachar police on Tuesday seized drugs estimated to be worth Rs 14 crores and apprehended two persons from Sonai area.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta, while talking to The Assam Tribune on Wednesday said that the cost of the seized heroin in the global black market is estimated to be around 14 crores. "

Based on specific inputs, a raid was conducted in Kachudaram area under Sonai constituency on Tuesday midnight.This is by far the biggest drugs haul in recent times in terms of quantity of heroin which in this case is around 3 kg.

Two persons have also been arrested. We suspect this consignment was meant to be transported to neighbouring states as well," the SP said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of Cachar Police as he took to Twitter saying, "In a huge recovery on Tuesday, @cacharpolice arrested two drug peddlers at Kachudaram and seized 3 kg Brown Sugar being transported from a neighbouring state. Much appreciated."





#AssamAgainstDrugs



In a huge recovery on Tuesday, @cacharpolice arrested two drug peddlers at Kachudaram and seized 3 kg Brown Sugar being transported from a neighbouring state.



Much appreciated. @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/8rFIoU4eDq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 1, 2023



