Drugs worth Rs 100 cr seized in Assam’s Karimganj

Guwahati, Jan 9: In what could be said as one of the biggest hauls in the state, the Special Task Force (STF) and Assam Police recovered narcotics worth Rs. 100 crore in Karimganj district on Tuesday.

According to initial information, a joint operation was carried out by the STF and Karimganj Police in Suprakandi resulting in the recovery of huge quantity of drugs. The seized drugs included 5.1 kg of heroin, 64,000 yaba tablets and four packets of foreign cigarettes.

Meanwhile, four people have been arrested in connection with the seizure.