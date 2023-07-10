Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized in Barpeta

Barpeta, July 10: The Barpeta police in collaboration with Howly police arrested two drug peddlers along with 939.88 grams of brown sugar.

The peddlers were identified as Afaz Ali, a resident of Howly and Ramesh Ch Biswas who hails from Garemari pathar.

The drug which was found inside 23 soap containers was worth around Rs 1 crore.

"Along with the brown sugar, cash of Rs 2,86,700 has also been recovered ", said Addl Sp of Barpeta ,Dr Pradip Saikia. This is the largest recovery of drugs in Barpeta till today, Saikia added.

Today both the accused would be produced before the Judicial Magistrate's court in Barpeta.