Drugs worth over Rs 97 crore destroyed in Karimganj

Karimganj, Mar 15: Karimganj Police on Friday destroyed a huge quantity of seized drugs worth more than Rs. 97 crore.

As many as 12,420 kg of heroin, 3,87,157 Yaba tablets, 650,911 kg of cannabis, and 2,47,684 bottles of cough syrup were burned and crushed at a far off place on the outskirts of Karimganj.

Karimganj SP Partha Pratim Das informed that this is only a part of the seized drugs, and the estimated cost of the destroyed drugs is more than Rs 97 crore.

He further said that the drive against making Assam a drug-free state, as envisioned by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will continue in the days ahead.