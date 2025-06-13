Drugs worth over Rs. 50 Cr seized in Cachar & Sribhumi within 48 hours

Silchar, June 13: Police have seized drugs worth over Rs 50 crore in Sribhumi and Cachar districts of the Barak Valley in the past 48 hours.

Sribhumi SSP PP Das informed that based on an intelligence input, an anti-narcotics operation was conducted at Veterbond area under Ratabari Police Station on Thursday. One vehicle bearing registration number AS 11/EC 5747, which was coming from Mizoram, was intercepted and subsequent search led to the recovery of 44,000 YABA tablets.

Five persons have been arrested in this connection and the value of the seized contraband is estimated to be Rs 6.5 crore in the black market.

In another operation carried out at Kaliganj area of the district on Wednesday, 29,600 YABA tablets were seized from a vehicle. One person has been apprehended and further legal action is underway, SSP Das added.

On the other hand, Cachar Police achieved a major success with the seizure of narcotic substances worth Rs 45 crore. Four persons have been arrested in this connection, said SSP Cachar Numal Mahatta.

He added that acting on intelligence inputs, police launched a special operation in the wee hours of Monday and intercepted a truck carrying LPG cylinders and a Bolero coming from Mizoram, and apprehended two persons.

“During a thorough search, the police team recovered five packets containing 50,000 suspected YABA tablets concealed inside an LPG cylinder. The price of the seized items is about Rs 15 crore. Both vehicles and the narcotic substances were seized in the presence of independent witnesses,” the SSP said.

In another operation at Bethukandi area under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station later in the evening of the same day, two persons including a resident of West Bengal were arrested and 10 packets containing 1,00,000 suspected YABA tablets were found inside LPG cylinders in an abandoned house. The price of the psychotropic substances is worth about Rs 30 crore in the black market, the SSP said.

During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the consignment was illegally transported from Mizoram, the SSP added.