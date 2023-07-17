Drugs worth over Rs 150 crore destroyed in Cachar

Silchar, July 17: In the nationwide drive against destroying the seized drugs, Cachar Police also joined to destruct drugs in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

As many as 3.302 Kg of heroin, 1473765 YABA tablets, 212.951Kg cannabis and 3729 bottles of cough syrup were burnt and crushed at a far off place on the outskirts of Silchar.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that this is only a part of the seized drugs and the estimated cost of destroyed drugs is more than Rs 150 crores. He added that the drive against making Assam a drugs free state as envisioned by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will continue in the days ahead.