Drugs worth over Rs 11 crore seized in Assam; three arrested

Guwahati, July 2: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police confiscated drugs worth over Rs 11 crore and apprehended three traffickers in the Kamrup district, an officer said.

The Kamrup district police, under the direction of Additional SP Kalyan Pathak, initiated an operation against trafficking of the consignment after receiving information from reliable sources.

While speaking to media STF Deputy Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta of the Assam Police informed that three couriers were carrying the narcotics from Guwahati to Dhubri during early hours. The police intercepted the vehicle at Palasbari and seized 50 soap boxes containing packets of heroin, weighing around 700 gm. Three people who were in possession of the drugs were arrested and investigations are going on to get further details of the drug cartel.

In yet another operation of the STF carried out on June 25 in Hajo, 500 gm of heroin was seized from a vehicle that met with an accident.

As per reports, 100 soap boxes of heroin, weighing 1.3 kg, was recovered from the vehicle, which was used by a Manipur-based gang to transport the drugs. The consignment was hidden in a secret chamber in the vehicle from where 40 more soap cases, weighing 500 gm were recovered by the police.

“The total value of the drugs seized on Sunday in the two operations will be Rs 11-12 crore as per international market standards,” Mahanta was quoted as saying.





#AssamAgainstDrugs



On July 1, in two separate operations @KamrupPolice & STF seized over 1.2 kgs Heroin and apprehended 3 accused.



Addl SP Kalyan Pathak led a team to intercept an SUV at Palashbari and seized 700 gas Heroin hidden inside 50 soap boxes. The STF recovered 40… pic.twitter.com/PX7KgKUBRR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 2, 2023



