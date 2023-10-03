85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Drugs worth around Rs 4 cr seized in Assam's Barpeta; 3 held

By The Assam Tribune
AT Photo

Barpeta, Oct 3: As war against drugs continues in Assam, Barpeta police carried out a massive anti-drug drive in Kayakuchi on Tuesday.

During the drive, Barpeta police seized around 2.21 kg of banned mephedrone drugs and arrested three peddlers in connection to the case.

As per sources, the market value of the seized drug is around Rs. 4 crore.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Saiful Islam, Hamid Khalifa and Roushan Amin.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


