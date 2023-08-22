85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Drug peddler nabbed by locals in Assam's Hojai district

By The Assam Tribune
Drug peddler nabbed by locals in Assams Hojai district
Representational image

Guwahati, Aug 22: In an unusual incident a suspected drug peddler was nabbed by the locals of Lanka town in Hojai district and was handed over to the authorities in the wee hours on Tuesday

According to reports, the incident occurred near Lanka Junior Secondary School and Ex-Servicemen School.

Furthermore, the arrested peddler identified as Sabbir Ahmed was with another drug peddler but somehow managed to flee from the scene.

Meanwhile, locals recovered a container filled with narcotics suspected to be heroin from the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


