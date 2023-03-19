Drug peddler held in Raha, 1 kg marijuana seized

Raha, Mar 19: A drug peddler identified as Roopantar Bordoloi was detained by the Raha police early on Sunday morning. According to the information , the accused was on his way to deliver the consignment. On receiving the information from the sources, Raha police arrived on the spot and recovered 1 kg ganja worth lakhs of rupees from the possession of the drug peddler.

The accused is an inhabitant of Doobaritoli village , Dighaliati under Raha police station. Meanwhile , a case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is on, police said.