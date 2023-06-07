Drug peddler arrested in Hailakandi with 122 gm heroin

Hailakandi, Jun 7: A woman drug peddlar has been arrested by police in Hailakandi on Tuesday. The lady has been identified as Rezia Begum Laskar, aged 37, of Narayanpur part III village of Hailakandi district. A team of Hailakandi police led by DSP Surajit Choudhury caught the lady red handed while selling the drug.

Police recovered 122 grams of heroin stored in 10 soap cases from her possession. Getting information from secret sources, police team conducted raid at Nischintapur village part II and arrested the lady with the drugs.

Her husband Saidul Hussain Laskar managed to flee during the raid.