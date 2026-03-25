Drug menace tops Gaurav Gogoi’s campaign agenda in high-stakes Jorhat seat

Jorhat, March 25: With the campaign for the high-stakes Jorhat constituency gathering momentum ahead of the assembly polls, Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief and Congress candidate, flagged drug abuse as one of the most pressing issues in the constituency, alleging administrative failure in curbing the menace.

Campaigning across the 100 No. Jorhat Assembly constituency on Tuesday, Gogoi said the growing prevalence of drugs and alcohol has created safety concerns, particularly for women, who face difficulties moving around from evening till late at night.

He questioned the inability of authorities to tackle the issue, calling substance abuse a “cancer” that has deeply penetrated Assamese society.

“The prime issue in Jorhat is drugs. This problem is not just limited to one constituency, drug and alcohol abuse has penetrated deep into Assamese society. That’s a form of cancer to the state. Our resolution is to make Assam drug-free and define a better path for the youth.”

During his outreach, he emphasised issues such as clean politics, ideological governance, and the vision of a “new greater Assam.”

“People in Assam are coming out as participants in a major cleanliness drive in politics. The biggest barrier to this is Himanta Biswa Sarma and a few of his close associates. The day they are removed from Assam’s political landscape, politics will become clean and we can again focus on development and ideological competition,” Gogoi slammed.

Targeting the ruling BJP on development, he further alleged that projects are driven by contractor profits and commissions rather than public needs.

“The BJP government’s development depends on the profit made by contractors and commissions earned by the leaders. Our definition of development is based on what people need, be it medical facilities like AIIMS, flood relief, or scientific waste management,” he compared.

Addressing the entry of fresh candidates into state politics, Gogoi welcomed their participation and pointed to the Congress candidate list as more inclusive.

“We want new faces and new ideas to enter politics. That is the difference between Congress and BJP. We have around 13 women candidates and several first-time contestants. We are working towards building a new Congress based on the ideals of Tarun Gogoi and envisioning a new Assam.”

The high-profile constituency has drawn significant attention as Gogoi faces Hitendra Nath Goswami, BJP candidate and former Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

With both sides intensifying campaigns, Gogoi said the electorate, from youth to government employees, is increasingly seeking clean governance, asserting that the upcoming election could mark a turning point in Assam’s political landscape.

Earlier, Gaurav Gogoi has declared total assets worth over Rs 3.21 crore in his nomination affidavit filed with the Election Commission.

The affidavit shows movable assets of over Rs 72.59 lakh and immovable assets valued at Rs 2.49 crore, including inherited properties in Guwahati and New Delhi, along with Rs 54,700 cash in hand.

His wife, Elizabeth Clare Gogoi, a senior consultant, has movable assets exceeding Rs 4.36 crore, while their two minor children also hold assets in their names.