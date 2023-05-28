Drug dealers caught red-handed in Dhubri, arrested

Dhubri, May 28: Two alleged drug dealers were caught red-handed by the local people in the Alir Ghat area of Dhubri district in Assam on Saturday night. The drug dealers were later handed over to the police.

The locals caught them red-handed with a large quantity of intoxicating tablets and tied them up until the police arrived.

The arrested duo have been identified as Nazrul Islam and Raju Das. They are suspected of being involved in a drug racket that has been operating in the area for a long time.

Dhubri A.M.Co Road police have taken them into custody and are interrogating them. The police have also seized the drugs from their possession.

The public has expressed their anger and frustration over the drug menace in Dhubri and demanded strict action against the culprits.