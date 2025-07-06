Drowning triggers district-wide ban on riverbank picnics in Sonitpur

Tezpur, July 6: In view of a drowning incident reported recently from the Bordikorai river near the Seijosa Eco-Tourism Zone, the Sonitpur District Magistrate Ankur Bharali, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNSS, effective across the district, in order to prevent recurrence of such accidents.

As per a report received from the Divisional Forest Officer of Western Assam Wildlife Division, public gatherings at riverside picnic spots such as Jia-Bharali and Bordikorai have been increasing during weekends, and festive occasions. These areas, along with additional picnic spots like Rudrapad, Debising Ghat, Ganesh Ghat, and other sites, become particularly vulnerable during the flood season and overflowing of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. This, in turn, increases drowning risk.

Accordingly, to ensure public safety, entry to the designated picnic zones near the Brahmaputra and its tributaries including Jia-Bharali and Bor-Dikorai, and spots such as Bhalukpong, 13th Mile, 12th Mile, and Seijosa have been strictly prohibited until further notice.

Further, police and forest department officials have been directed to strictly enforce the order. Warning signs and public awareness measures will also be put up with the help from the forest department. The order has been enforced with immediate effect and any kind of violation will invite action as per Section 223 of the BNS. The district administration has appealed to all citizens to refrain from visiting riverine picnic locations during this period, an official press release stated.









An image of the prohibitory order issued by Sonitpur district administration (Photo: @DCSonitpur/ X)