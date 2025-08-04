Drought relief programme launched to support farmers in 5 districts of BTR

Kokrajhar, Aug 4: A comprehensive drought relief programme has been rolled out to support farmers in five districts of Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), according to an official release.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro launched the initiative under the banner of "Vibrant BTR, Vibrant Agriculture — From Mission to Action", aimed at providing both immediate relief and building long-term resilience against future climate-induced challenges.

Currently, four districts — Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Tamulpur — are reeling under severe drought conditions, while Udalguri is facing a moderate drought. The crisis has raised concerns over rice production and food security for thousands of farming families in the region.

To address this, the BTC has allocated five per cent of its agriculture budget specifically for disaster management. The dedicated fund will focus on tackling emergencies such as droughts, floods, locust invasions, and pest outbreaks, ensuring rapid financial assistance to affected farmers.

The initiative is expected to bolster the region’s agricultural preparedness and support livelihoods during climatic adversities.

Additionally, a special disaster monitoring cell will be set up in every agriculture development officer's (ADO) circle office to facilitate on-ground assessment and quick response measures.

The programme also envisions the creation of model climate-resilient VCDC units in each ADO circle, through convergence with the departments of agriculture, irrigation, soil conservation, and water resources.

These units will focus on promoting sustainable farming practices, enhancing irrigation infrastructure, and building resilience among farmers against climate-induced disruptions, the statement added.

PTI