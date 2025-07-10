Drought-like situation hits Nalbari's Tihu, Kaithalkuchi; farmers fear crop loss

Tihu, July 9: A drought-like situation has prevailed in the greater Tihu and Kaithalkuchi areas for over a month due to significantly low rainfall compared to previous years.

Farmers in the region, who primarily depend on sali cultivation for their livelihood, are growing increasingly anxious. The lack of rain has left them staring at crop failure, with many reporting sleepless nights as their fields begin to crack and dry up under intense heat.

Villages such as Kaithalkuchi, Bali, Gobaradal, Haribhanga, Sonara, Sandheli, Pipalibari, Makhibaha, Gormara, Bhojkuchi, Nakhra, Bargaon, Sialmari, Mathurapur, Jalkhana-Bhathuwakhana, and Nannattari have been among the worst affected.

In the absence of modern irrigation systems or adequate agricultural infrastructure, farmers have been left with no alternative but to pray for rain. Many have expressed frustration at the lack of proactive measures and called upon the State government to intervene urgently and provide relief to the farming community.

They have urged the government to implement immediate and long-term solutions to combat drought and support sustainable agriculture in the region.





With inputs from ANN service