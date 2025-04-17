‘Drop illusions of friendship’: CM reacts to Pakistan Army Chief’s 'Two-Nation' remarks

Guwahati, April 17: Reacting sharply to the controversial remarks by Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it is time for India to accept the ideological reality that separates the two nations and focus on strengthening its own civilisational and national values.

“In his latest speech, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir has once again reinforced the deep-rooted ideological divide between India and Pakistan. He emphasised that the two nations are different in every aspect — religion, customs, traditions, thoughts, and ambitions. This reiteration of the Two-Nation Theory leaves no room for ambiguity,” Sarma wrote on social media.

He added, “It’s time we accept this reality and move beyond any illusions of friendship with Pakistan. We must now dedicate ourselves to strengthening Bharat — to uphold our dharma and protect our civilisational ethos. Only then can our nation rise to its destined greatness.”

The Assam CM’s remarks came in response to a public address delivered by General Munir at the Convention for Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad.

Munir, invoking Pakistan's founding ideology, said, “Our forefathers believed that we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life — our religion is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. That is the foundation of the Two-Nation Theory — we are two nations, not one.”

He urged Pakistanis to instill this ideology in future generations, saying, “You must tell this to your children so they never forget the story of Pakistan. Our forefathers made immense sacrifices for this country, and we have too.”

Reinforcing Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, Munir declared, “Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein. No power in the world can separate it from us.”

His comments came just days after India strongly rebuked Pakistan during a UN debate for raising the Kashmir issue and urged it to vacate the territories it “illegally occupied”.

The Army Chief’s comments have reignited debate over the relevance and consequences of the Two-Nation Theory, especially in the context of regional peace and India's consistent stance on secularism and inclusivity.

Indian analysts and political leaders, including CM Sarma, view Munir's rhetoric as yet another attempt by Pakistan's military establishment to assert control over national identity and external relations.