Drone spotted over Sribhumi after Barak Valley excluded from civil defence mock drill

Silchar, May 8: Civil defence mock drills were successfully carried out across 244 districts nationwide on May 7, featuring air-raid sirens, blackout protocols, and evacuation simulations.

The large-scale exercise, conducted under the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs, was also held in 20 districts of Assam—excluding the three Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

The omission triggered unease among residents, especially in view of the valley’s proximity to the international border with Bangladesh and its strategic sensitivity.

Questions over the exclusion intensified after a suspected drone was sighted in Sribhumi district on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Sribhumi Superintendent of Police PP Das confirmed that the device was found on the rooftop of a residence in Chorakuri, along Bipin Paul Road—a locality close to the international boundary.

“The drone was recovered soon after it was reported around 10 am. Initial investigation suggests it is a China-made gadget. Efforts are under way to determine whether it entered Indian territory from across the border,” SP Das said.

No arrests have been made so far, and the matter remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, residents and local leaders questioned the rationale behind skipping the Barak Valley in the nationwide drill. Social media was abuzz with criticism, with users from southern Assam demanding an explanation.

A senior official from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), who requested anonymity, attributed the omission to the lack of a formal civil defence framework in the valley. “Currently, Village Defence Organisations are the only mechanism in place,” the official said.

Political reactions soon followed, with several figures expressing concern and hinting at raising the matter with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“This oversight needs immediate correction,” said one legislator, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Senior police officials, however, downplayed the exclusion, suggesting that Barak Valley could be included in a future phase of the mock drill.

“This is likely a phased operation. There’s no reason to panic,” one officer said, adding that the region has not been overlooked in the broader national security strategy.