Drone attack in ULFA-I’s camp in Myanmar leaves two cadres injured

Guwahati, Jan 8: A drone attack targeting Myanmar’s campsite of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), took place on January 7, claims ULFA(I) in a press release.

This camp, among several serving as bases for cross-border operations into India, offers shelter and training for recruits.

Reportedly, the first attack was carried out at 4.10 pm, the second at 4.12 pm and the third at 4.20 pm. Although the third one failed to explode, the first two did blow up injuring two of the organisation’s cadres.

Paresh Baruah led ULFA(I) claimed that the attacks were carried out by the Indian Army.

The organisation believes that “by taking such measures if the Indian state hopes to throw off the organisation’s ideologies, then they are in false hopes and beliefs.” The ULFA(I) promises to continue with their efforts until achieving the set goals.