Dredging underway to restore Jorhat-Majuli ferry services

Jorhat, Oct 22: In view of the ferry service between Nimatighat (Jorhat) and Kamalabari Ghat (Majuli river island) remaining suspended since the past few days due to heavy silting in the route, dredging will be carried out by a dredger in the Brahmaputra riverbed from Tuesday to restore the said route.

A Majuli district administration official informed that the dredging will be undertaken under the expert supervision of a team from the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Madras. The official stated that a dredger from Dibrugarh was already on its way to the Brahmaputra island for the purpose.

The official urged the people who need to travel between Jorhat and Majuli and vice-versa regularly using the Nimatighat-Kamalabari Ghat route, to use the Nimatighat-Afalamukh Ghat (Majuli) route until the dredging work is completed. The official added that adequate ferry arrangements have been made in the said route so that passengers do not face inconvenience due to rush.

The Nimatighat-Kamalabari Ghat route is the common route among the water transport routes between mainland Jorhat and Majuli with the highest number of boat trips made daily in the said route to transport hundreds of people between both sides.

During the rainy season every year when the water levels of the Brahmaputra increases sharply and flows much over the danger level, the ferry services between Jorhat-Majuli then too gets disrupted for a few days.

