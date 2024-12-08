Dredging efforts underway in Dhubri to alleviate Brahmaputra's water crisis

Dhubri, Dec 8: In an initiative to address the alarming depletion of water levels in the Brahmaputra River, an ambitious dredging project has been launched in Dhubri district. The operation aims to restore the river's navigability, support trade, and alleviate the hardships faced by thousands dependent on its waters for their livelihood.

As part of the project, four boats and three dredgers from Bangladesh, equipped with essential dredging materials and machinery, arrived in Dhubri about 15 days ago. However, these boats and dredgers, managed by Dharti Dredging and Infrastructure, Mumbai, and carrying 13 personnel, have encountered challenges as they became stuck in the river's main channel, underscoring the dire state of the Brahmaputra.

The dredging equipment's timely arrival was facilitated by Zahidur Alom, a well-known CNF agent at Dhubri Port, who played a pivotal role in coordinating the logistics. The dredging operation follows a contract awarded by the Dredger Corporation of India. The project includes the deployment of three new dredgers imported from China and assembled in Bangladesh, specifically designed to clear silt and deepen the riverbed.

The Brahmaputra, once a lifeline for Assam's trade and transportation, has been drastically reduced to a narrow waterway. Its critical condition has brought river transportation to a standstill, severely disrupting commerce and daily life. Fishermen, boat operators, and small businesses relying on the river's connectivity are facing immense economic hardships.

This comprehensive dredging operation, expected to be completed within a month, seeks to restore the river's depth and vitality. By clearing accumulated silt, authorities hope to revive boat movement, ease the woes of the local economy, and ensure the river supports trade, livelihoods, and ecology.

"The Brahmaputra in many parts of the Dhubri district has shrunk to such an extent that it resembles a drain rather than the majestic river it once was. This project is not just about restoring the river; it's about restoring the lifeline of Assam," said a local overseeing the initiative.

Despite the temporary halt caused by the boats' immobility, the urgency and determination surrounding the project reflected the high stakes.





