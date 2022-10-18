DRDO scientists meet Tezpur Univ faculties to discuss future collaboration

Guwahati, Oct 18: A team of scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), New Delhi and the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), Tezpur met with several faculty members of Tezpur University on 14th Oct 2022 to discuss prospects for future collaboration and the signing of an MoU between Tezpur University and DRDO.

The team was led by Dr. Upendra Kumar Singh, Revered Scientist & Director General - Life Sciences (LS), DRDO, HQrs, New Delhi and a meeting was held with Prof. Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharrya, Vice-Chancellor (In-charge), Tezpur University, Dr.Biren Das, Registrar, Prof. Dhanapati Deka, Dean, Research & Development (R&D) and the Deans and Heads of all the Departments of the School of Sciences (SoS) and Engineering (SoE) at the Vice-Chancellor's Board Room at the University.

A short presentation by the Dean, R&D regarding the overall research activities of TU followed by a presentation by the Dean, SoE and Dean, SoS for specific research activities in their schools were conferred in the session.

The DRDO also presented their research activities and future scope of collaboration.

Dr. Upendra Kumar Singh also highlighted the possible research areas for effective collaboration between Tezpur University and DRDO through DRL, Tezpur.



