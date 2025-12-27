Draft SR electoral roll published in Kamrup Metro, records 1.63% rise in voters

Guwahati, Dec 27: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration on Saturday published the draft electoral roll as part of the Special Revision, opening a window for claims and objections from December 27 to January 22, officials said.

Addressing a press conference at the conference hall of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner’s office, District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, IAS, said that special camps will be organised on January 3, 4, 10 and 11 to facilitate submission of claims and objections by voters.

“Today, we are publishing the draft for special revision. From today until January 22, the window to register claims and objections will remain open. During this period, we will organise special camps on January 3, 4, 10 and 11,” Sattawan announced.

He informed that all claims and objections will be disposed of by February 2, and the final electoral roll will be published on February 10.

According to the administration, the district has recorded a 1.63 per cent increase in voters compared to the previous electoral roll, which was published on January 6, 2025.

A total of 105 new polling stations have been added, taking the total number of polling stations in Kamrup Metropolitan district to 1,218, of which 992 are in urban areas and 226 in rural areas. These polling stations are spread across 418 locations.

Providing constituency-wise details, the DC said Dispur constituency recorded 1,21,180 male, 1,28,552 female, and 14 third-gender voters.

At the district level, the total electorate stands at 10,75,576 voters, including 5,21,388 male, 5,54,151 female, and 37 third-gender voters.

The district also has 3,822 de-voters and 912 service voters.

Sattawan said a 100 per cent house-to-house verification was conducted by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), covering 2,93,132 households.

During the verification, 24,163 deceased voters and 21,154 voters who have shifted were identified.

In total, 45,317 voters were found to have either died or relocated and will not figure in the final electoral roll.

“No voter has been deleted so far. We have only identified deceased and shifted voters based on verification,” he clarified.

He added that 14,700 eligible voters aged 18 and above were found to be unregistered during the survey.

Citizens can submit claims and objections using Form 6 (name inclusion), Form 6A, Form 7 (deletion), and Form 8 (correction or change of address).

These forms are available on the voters.eci.gov.in portal, through the Voter Helpline App, or via respective BLOs.

Urging residents to verify their details, Sattawan said people can check their names by entering their state, constituency, polling station and EPIC number online.

“We request all residents of Kamrup Metropolitan district to carefully check their names and approach us with claims or objections within the stipulated time,” he said.