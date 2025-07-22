Draft electoral rolls out for BTC polls; 81 new villages added post delimitation

Kokrajhar, July 22: As the sixth schedule-administered BTR region braces for the upcoming polls in September, the Assam Election Commission released the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls for all 40 constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) recently.

The updated rolls incorporate the inclusion of 81 new villages into the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), following a recent delimitation exercise as per state government’s notification (No. E-344949/1364) dated June 25.

According to official data, a total of 3,277 polling stations will be set up across the region. While the complete gender-wise elector count is being finalised, 17 electors have been listed under the “Other” category in the draft released.

The Draft Electoral Rolls (without photographs) are now available for public scrutiny at several locations, including:

Offices of the Circle Officers and Block Development Officers

Municipalities, Town Committees, Sub-Registry Offices, and Police Stations

Tea Garden offices, Gaon Panchayats, and Village Council Development Committee offices within constituencies

Online through the OERMS portal and the websites of the respective district administrations

Eligible voters can verify their enrolment by using their EPIC number or by downloading the draft list from the online portals.

Claims and objections, if any, can be submitted until August 5 either online or through the offices of the concerned Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs). The necessary formats and guidance are available both offline and online.









Meanwhile, political activity has reached a fever pitch in the Sixth Schedule region. All major parties have begun ground-level preparations to wrest control of the BTC.

Significantly, the ruling alliance of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP will not contest jointly this time.

The BJP has announced it will go solo in all 40 seats, marking a departure from the 2020 alliance. Another NDA ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), is also preparing to contest independently, aiming to field candidates in 10 constituencies.

With multiple contenders vying for dominance, and new voters from recently added villages set to impact the electoral landscape, the BTC election promises to be a closely watched and potentially game-changing political event this September.