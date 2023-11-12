Dr Ravi Kannan receives Ramon Magsaysay award, shares honour with people

Silchar, Nov 12: In a matter of great elation for Assam and the whole country, noted oncologist and director of Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (CCHRC) Padma Shri Dr R Ravi Kannan received the 65th Ramon Magsaysay Award 2023 on Saturday at the award ceremony held in Manila.

Dubbed Asia’s Nobel Prize, Dr Kannan who was named for the award earlier this year received the honour as Hero for Holistic Healthcare making cancer treatment accessible and affordable for people of North East. It may be mentioned that Dr Kannan is among the four Asian awardees, the solitary Indian and the first from Assam to be announced for the honour this year.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Dr Kannan recollected the line “We are in the same boat brother,” by Bharat Ratna late Dr Bhupen Hazarika as he said, “Namaskar, I bring greetings and warm wishes from India. This recognition rightfully belongs to many people. This belongs to the Cachar Cancer Hospital Society which dared to dream of a facility like this 30 years ago. This belongs to over 450 plus colleagues and staff at the hospital who passionately believed in our cause and tirelessly laboured to see our shared dream of inclusive cancer care become a reality for the patients and people we serve. This belongs to the local communities including our government officials and representatives who have reposted their trust in the process of creating Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in our little pocket of land in the state of Assam."

"This award belongs to the countless individuals and organisations across our great country India and all across the world who have shown their steadfast commitment and support in the humble work that we do and most importantly to the people we have treated, the individuals and their families who entrusted their lives in our hands without any reservations. What we do in Silchar is not unique. There are several others who are engaged in similar work in healthcare and other fields who strive to improve the lot of our fellow men and women on the planet and I believe that the Ramon Magsaysay Award recognises all our collaborative spirit and efforts. I accept this award on behalf of all of them.”

Singing the line by Dr Hazarika, Dr Kannan said, “as Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Assamese Bard said, we are in the same boat brother… all lives are so intimately linked to one another that we cannot afford to be exclusive. For the wise, the entire earth is one family.” He urged the global community to continue to work for the common good to help each other, fight cancer and ensure better living. Dr Kannan’s mother Indumati, wife Sita Kannan, daughter and other family members and two of his colleagues accompanied him at the award ceremony.

