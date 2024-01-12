Dr. Bhaskar Chowdhury launches 'Kagojornao.com' for students of Assam

Bajali, Jan 12: Dr. Bhaskar Chowdhury, CEO of America based company HPP, is spearheading a global educational campaign with his newly launched website, “Kakojornao.com”.

Launched on Thursday, the website focuses on educational objectives, particularly benefiting students in Assam. Dr. Chowdhury initiated this effort to teach mathematics and science to students in classes 9 and 10 in Assam, investing over 500 hours in the past year to collect textbooks and create educational videos.

Dr. Chowdhury's website has not only gained popularity in America but has also made a significant impact in countries such as Australia, England, New Zealand, Canada, Israel, and Afghanistan.

Dr. Bhaskar Chowdhury, the son of retired Bajali High Secondary School subject teacher Bhabendranath Chowdhury and Bhanu Chowdhury, achieved the 6th position in the HSLC examination at his school. Following this, he pursued his higher secondary education at Cotton College and earned a bachelor's degree in Physics from Delhi University. Dr. Chowdhury continued his academic journey by obtaining a PhD in Physics and Electronic Engineering from Iowa State University in the United States. Subsequently, Dr. Bhaskar Chowdhury embarked on a decade-long professional journey at Intel Corporation, where he served as a senior scientist, contributing his expertise to the company's endeavours.

During this period, he came to the realisation that his genuine passion lay not in constructing technology itself but in utilising technology to establish an educational platform for students globally. With this objective in mind, he founded "Kakojornao.com," which has garnered appreciation from at least 50 states and 10 countries for its impactful educational initiatives.

Students keen on detailed knowledge can explore Dr. Chowdhury's website, "Kagojornao.com," for valuable resources and information.