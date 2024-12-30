Litterateur Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami elected president of Asom Sahitya Sabha

Guwahati, Dec 30: Writer and scholar Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami was on Sunday elected as the new president of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, while academician and writer Padum Rajkhowa was elected as the vice president. Goswami received over 400 votes in the election, while academician and writer Dr Upen Rabha Hakacham, who was also in the fray for the post of president, received over 320 votes. Counting of votes for the apex literary body's election was held at the Bhrigu Kumar Phukan Auditorium at Dadara in Kamrup district. An executive meeting of the Sabha was also held at the same venue before counting of votes began.

Born at Dhekial in Golaghat, Goswami is a resident of Choladhara area in Jorhat. He served in several educational institutions as a teacher and has been associated with the Sabha for a long time. He also served as the general secretary of the Sabha from 1999 to 2003 and has a number of books to his credit.

"As the president of the Sabha, I will try to fulfil the aspirations of the people regarding the literary body. I thank all the branches of the Sabha and the people of Assam for choosing me," Goswami told the media after the declaration of results.

Padum Rajkhowa who was elected as the vice president got more than 380 votes. Two other candidates, Dr Bipin Kalita and Sahir Bhuyan, were also in the fray.

"I extend my gratitude to all the branch committees of the Sabha for choosing me. I will work to bring back the glory of the Asom Sahitya Sabha. The doors of the Sabha will remain open for all. We have much work to do in the days to come," Rajkhowa said. Meanwhile, Debajit Bora was elected as the secretary.

Staff Reporter