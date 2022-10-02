Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence opened at Assam University Silchar

SILCHAR OCT 2: Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) was inaugurated at Assam University Silchar on Saturday.

In conformity with the instructions of the Union Ministry of Social Justice, Assam University is among the 31 Central varsities of the country to have the special centre as per an MoU which was signed with Dr Ambedkar Foundation under Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment earlier this year. Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, vice chancellor of the university had informed that the varsity was also provided with Dr Ambedkar Chair as well.





As per a release issued from the varsity, the prime objective of the centre is to empower Scheduled Castes (SC) students in competitive exams by providing better opportunities for learning and excellence through quality coaching, personality development and acquisition of competitive skills.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Prof Asoke Kumar Sen, Vice-Chancellor in-charge. Minister of Excise Fisheries and Transport Parimal Suklabaidya attended the ceremony as the chief guest. In his speech, Suklabaidya appreciated the efforts taken by Assam University for empowerment of students from the Scheduled Castes category through good quality coaching which would help to accomplish the goal of enhancing the competitive skills required to qualify in the Civil Services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other Public Service Commissions. The Minister requested the teaching fraternity to develop such mechanism that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students find right direction of their life so that they can contribute positively towards nation building tasks.