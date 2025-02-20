DPR of 15 reservoirs submitted to Centre to mitigate state’s flood problem: Govt

Guwahati, Feb. 20: In a bid to mitigate the flood problem in Assam, the State government has submitted a DPR (detailed project report) of altogether 15 water reservoirs to the Union government, said Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

The total cost of the project will be around Rs 650 crore, informed the minister.

Replying to a question by Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, the minister stated that there is a need to construct around 662 km of river embankments in the State. Of the total requirement, work on 220 km of embankments has started in the 2024-25 financial year.

In another reply, the minister informed that with the aim to manage the water resources and tackle the flood issue, the Union government has decided to form the North-Eastern Water Management Authority (NEWMA).

Replying to another question raised by Hajo MLA Suman Haripriya, the minister informed the House that the water resources department has issued NOC (no objection certificate) to the PWD to construct altogether 1,000 embankment-cum-roads in Assam so far