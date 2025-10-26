Doyang residents announce massive rally in January, Renew fight for land rights

Golaghat, Oct 26: Residents of Doyang have resolved to escalate their historic struggle for land rights, announcing a major public rally in January next year as frustration grows over decades of unmet demands. The decision was taken at a representative meeting held on Sunday at the Soneswar Bora Public Hall, organised by the All Doyang Farmers’ Association with support from numerous national and local organisations.

Speakers at the meeting said that despite over 120 years of continuous settlement in Doyang, thousands of families remain without legal land ownership, placing the community in a state of prolonged insecurity. They alleged that successive governments have repeatedly failed to deliver on promises to grant pattas (land ownership deeds), leaving residents with no option but to intensify their agitation.

“There is no greater right than the right to land. We will continue this united struggle until every resident of Doyang receives their rightful patta,” declared youth representatives during the session, which saw a strong turnout from women’s groups, student bodies, and social organisations.

The meeting was attended by several influential figures, including social worker Nirmal Bora, journalists Pavitra Das and Hiranya Gogoi, Nari Mukti Sangram Samiti Central President Bimala Gogoi, Advocate Premadhar Bora, and representatives from AJYCP, TMPK, Adivasi Students’ Union, Asomiya Sahitya Sanmilan, Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Bir Lachit Sena, and others.

Participants sharply criticised local MLA and Minister Ajanta Neog for what they termed an “indifferent and unresponsive approach” to the long-standing issue, alleging that appeals from the community have been consistently ignored.

Announcing the January rally, All Doyang Farmers’ Association President Devajit Bora reaffirmed the community’s determination.

“We have raised many issues of Doyang, especially the land patta struggle. If the government does not resolve this, we will launch a massive protest starting January,” he said.

The organisers said preparations for the “Gono Abhiborton” (mass public rally) will begin immediately. They emphasized that their fight will continue until every family in Doyang receives rights for the land they have lived on for generations.