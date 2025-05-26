Dowry charges spark legal battle in Karbi Anglong, Gauhati HC issues notice

Diphu, May 26: The Gauhati High Court, under presiding judge Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita, has issued a notice in response to a criminal petition submitted by Sushil Singh, Lalmohar Singh, and Munmi Devi, residents of Mailoo Basti (Bihari Gaon) within the jurisdiction of the Kherani Police Station in West Karbi Anglong district. The petition seeks to challenge an order dated January 18, 2025, issued by the judicial magistrate, first class, West Karbi Anglong, in PRC case no. 109/2024.

The order was passed under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The petitioners, represented by their counsel Rituparna Bora, contend that there exists no incriminating evidence against them under Section 84, and no allegations of dowry demands were made against Lalmohar Singh (father of Sushil Singh) and Munmi Devi, spouse of Harendra Singh.

The court has directed that notices should be served to the respondents, including Divya Singh of Kherani Kachari Gaon.

Meanwhile, serious allegations of domestic violence have emerged involving Divya Singh, wife of Sushil Singh, a TET-qualified teacher from Mailoo Basti, who got married on July 6, 2022. Reports indicate that Divya sustained repeated physical abuse from her in-laws, particularly from her mother-in-law Girja Devi and elder sister-in-law Muni Devi. It is even alleged that Divya was struck on the head multiple times with sticks, necessitating 8 to 10 stitches for scalp injuries.

The husband’s family is also accused of harassing her over dowry demands and damaging her personal property, despite her responsibilities as the mother of a young child.

Journalists who visited the hospital after the stick-attack incident reported that Girja Devi allegedly attempted to evade questioning and made dismissive remarks regarding her treatment of her daughter-in-law.

This case underscores the pressing need for enhanced protective measures against domestic violence.





Correspondent