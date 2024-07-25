Double murder in Kokrajhar: Woman, daughter hacked to death

Bongaigaon, Jul 25: A double murder incident has come to light where a woman and her daughter were brutally hacked to death by the latter’s husband in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

The horrifying incident took place in Kokrajhar’s Shanti Nagar area, ward number three during the early hours of Thursday.



After committing the crime, the accused individual, Manab Saha, fled from the scene and is currently absconding.



Meanwhile, Kokrajhar police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

